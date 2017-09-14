Johnston County law enforcement remembers Clayton officer killed in 2001

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County law enforcement are remembering the life of one of their own.

Clayton police officer Monica Carey was killed Sept. 14, 2001.

A memorial now sits in the parking lot where an undercover drug buy was expected to happen.

Police said the suspected dealer ran over Carey with his car.

Officers would later shoot and kill the suspect. One thousand dollars worth of heroin was found in his car, according to Clayton police.

“It’s just very important to remind them of why we prepare to avoid situations like these to the extent that we can,” Chief Blair Myhand told CBS North Carolina.

During the Thursday’s memorial, ‘Taps’ was played and flags were lowered in Carey’s honor.

“From everything that I’ve been told,” Myhand said, “[she] was just a very kind person, very outgoing, very helpful, always willing to offer, lend a hand to staff and to people in the community.”

Clayton’s police department has lost three officers since 1972.

Myhand said he plans to hold similar ceremonies for each officer every year.