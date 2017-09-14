Jose’s forecast track shifts west, could affect NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Jose is still out in the Atlantic and expected to strength back to a hurricane Friday as it curves up towards the North Carolina coast.

Jose’s forecast track has shifted west, putting the Outer Banks barely in the storm’s cone of uncertainty. On it’s current track, Jose would pass North Carolina sometime between September 18 and 19.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Jose has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west-northwest at 8 mph. Jose is currently in the middle of doing a loop about 1,000 miles southeast of the North Carolina coast.

It is expected to move northwest toward the east coast for a short time before making a turn to the north this weekend, which will keep it from slamming into the East Coast and keep it more parallel to the coast.

While there are no current watches or warnings from Jose, the National Weather Service says coastal areas in North Carolina to New England should monitor the storm.

Jose will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane Friday.

In addition to bringing higher surf to the North Carolina coast later this weekend and early next week, it will also bring a higher risk of rip currents. Winds could also pick up early next week along with some minor beach erosion, but a major impact for this forecast hurricane is not expected.

It is the 10th named storm this year and originally formed September 5 in the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

CBS North Carolina’s Storm Team will update you on Jose as needed.