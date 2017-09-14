Knightdale woman comes up with way to offer ‘a light in the dark’ for Irma victims

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people living in Wake County want to offer “a light in the dark” to the victims of Hurricane Irma.

A Knightdale woman wanted to do something to show those affected she supports them. Her idea is simple, place a battery operated candle in your window as a symbol. She shared her idea on Facebook, which inspired many others to follow in her footsteps.

“I was just thinking about what I could do to spread love and prayers for the people who have gone through such misery right now and for people like me who can’t afford to donate money, I just thought put a candle in the window to let people know we’re thinking of them,” said Tami Muse.

She says the candle is also meant to honor first responders who are taking time from their families to help those in need.