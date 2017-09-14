‘Last Chance U’ star charged in connection with fatal stabbing of teen

By WATE staff Published:
Isaiah S. Wright (Roane County Sheriff)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two more people were charged in connection with the stabbing of a Maryville teen.

Caleb Thomas Radford, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Topside Road on the night of July 25. Radford was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Camion D. Patrick, 22, was arrested by Indiana University campus police in Bloomington, Indiana. He will remain in Indiana until his extradition hearing. Formerly, he played for the Hoosiers. In high school, he played for Lenoir City, Clinton and West High School.

His brother, Isaiah S. Wright, 20, was arrested by Harriman police. He is being held in Harriman and will be transported to Blount County. Wright appeared on the Netflix series “Last Chance U” which took place at East Mississippi Community College. After leaving the school, Wright went to play for West Georgia but is no longer enrolled at the school.

The exact charges against Patrick and Wright were not immediately available.

Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Tivone Greene were charged in August.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s