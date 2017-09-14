NC offering $5K for information in woman’s 2015 disappearance, murder

Karen Bosta

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that the state is offering a reward for information in a 2015 missing person’s case.

Cooper’s office announced the $5,000 reward Wednesday, asking for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in the disappearance of Karen Rae Bosta, 39.

Bosta, went missing in the spring of 2015. She was last seen in leaving a Food Lion in Edenton on May 31 of that year, and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

The governor’s office called the case a murder.

Call the the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 if you have any information.

