NC substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties with high school student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A substitute teacher was arrested Thursday, after police accused him of inappropriate contact with a student while on the job.

Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had “inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature,” while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School.

Investigators began looking into the allegations on September 1, according to the official report.

Barrett was arrested in Lexington County, South Carolina, and extradited back to Mint Hill to be interviewed. He was then charged and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Barrett was hired by the district on March 30 of this year, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. They say he did not substitute at any other CMS schools.

The officials said Barrett was removed as a substitute on Sept. 1, and terminated on Thursday.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at (704) 545-1085.