Police investigate child abuse accusations at Knightdale day care

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale Police are investigating to see if a 6-year-old boy was assaulted by a day care worker this week.

Police told CBS North Carolina officers were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday to the Knightdale KinderCare, located at 200 Forest Drive.

They met with the boy’s mother who said her son was choked by one of the staff members, police said.

EMS evaluated the boy.

CBS North Carolina is working to learn if the boy had any injuries and the extent of them if any were present.

Police told CBS North Carolina this an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to KinderCare for comment.