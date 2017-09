RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Civil Service Commission has recommended the city go back to its original holiday pay policy for all city employees.

That recommendation will now head to the City Council.

The changes were made as part of the consent agenda that passed at the last City Council meeting.

The changes involved all city employees and centers on vacation time, sick leave, holiday pay and promotions.

