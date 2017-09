RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families will be able to register for the Salvation Army’s Angel Christmas Tree program, which provides assistance with Christmas gifts for children, from Monday through Sept. 22.

Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Durham, Orange and Person Counties.

The group also still needs volunteers for the registration process. People can sign up here.