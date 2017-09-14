Tarboro man in serious condition following collision that killed wife

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A sergeant with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was on duty when he was involved in a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon on McKendree Church Road.

Sgt. Bryan Corey was driving an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Ford F-150 southeast on the road around 1 p.m. while hauling a car on a tow dolly. Corey was moving the car to the salvage yard when the tow dolly became unattached from the truck.

The dolly moved into the other lane of travel, hitting a 2009 Malibu was traveling northwest on McKendree Church Road, the Highway Patrol said.

Kristopher Hyman, 39, of Tarboro was driving the Malibu at the time of the collision. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Hyman’s wife, Koshala Hyman, 41, of Tarboro died at the scene, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Kristopher Hyman remains in serious condition.

Both Kristopher and Koshala Hyman were wearing their seat belts. Corey was not injured.

The Highway Patrol said speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Charges are pending.

Corey was hauling the car to the scrap yard after it had been abandoned on the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office property.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating if there was a malfunction with how the car was attached to the dolly or a malfunction with how the dolly was attached to the sergeant’s truck.