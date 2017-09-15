21-year-old shot to death in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old was shot to death Friday morning during an incident in the area of Walnut Street, Rocky Mount police said.

An officer was on patrol when around 9:45 a.m., he heard gunshots in the area of the 800 block of Walnut St.

The officer found Keenan Marshall Mercer, 21, of Rocky Mount suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mercer was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Rocky Mount police are investigating Mercer’s death as a homicide.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Lt. Seighman at 252-972-1455. You may also utilize Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637); your text completely anonymous.