6th arrest made in Fayetteville human trafficking investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man arrested Thursday is the sixth person to be arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Fayetteville, police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: 5 nabbed in human-trafficking bust involving ‘sexual services,’ Fayetteville police say

Andrew Reginald Willis, 56, of Regis Court, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony human trafficking of an adult victim, two counts of felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of an adult victim, communication of threats, second degree forcible rape, and assault on a female, police said.

Five others — Shirley Weatherholt-Becker, 45, Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 24, Kelly Brooke Morrison, 23, Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 22, and Jonathan Michael Becker, 19 — were arrested and charged in connection with the case back in July.

Willis is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

The Fayetteville Police Department asks that you contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) if you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.