6th arrest made in Fayetteville human trafficking investigation

By Published:
Andrew R Willis (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man arrested Thursday is the sixth person to be arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Fayetteville, police said.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS AND CHARGES OF THE 5 OTHER SUSPECTS

PREVIOUS STORY: 5 nabbed in human-trafficking bust involving ‘sexual services,’ Fayetteville police say

Andrew Reginald Willis, 56, of Regis Court, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony human trafficking of an adult victim, two counts of felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of an adult victim, communication of threats, second degree forcible rape, and assault on a female, police said.

Five others — Shirley Weatherholt-Becker, 45, Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 24, Kelly Brooke Morrison, 23, Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 22, and Jonathan Michael Becker, 19 — were arrested and charged in connection with the case back in July.

Willis is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

The Fayetteville Police Department asks that you contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) if you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s