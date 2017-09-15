Amtrak train stuck in Selma for nearly 5 hours after ‘engine problems’

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amtrak train from New York to Charlotte was stuck in Selma for nearly five hours on Friday evening.

The train has been in Selma since before 6 p.m., officials said.

NC By Train initially Tweeted at 6 p.m. that the issue was because of “engine problems” and that delays would take place while “transportation is arraigned.”

Around 8:50 p.m., authorities said that a “rescue” locomotive was heading to the scene.

Meanwhile, a Holly Springs woman told CBS NC that she is waiting for her blind sister to arrive on the train.

The woman said her sister is being told to stay on the train and that no bus will be used to shuttle passengers to destinations.