Army investigative team to probe fatal Fort Bragg incident

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An accident investigative team from Fort Rucker is headed to Fort Bragg to look into the incident that killed one and injured seven other soldiers Thursday.

The Army described the mishap as “a demolitions training incident involving students and cadre at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.”

“There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges,” Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said.

The Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office confirmed that Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Massachusetts, was killed in the incident.

The Army Centralized Accident Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is scheduled to arrive at Fort Bragg later Friday to investigate.

The CAI Team consists of experts in maintenance, operations, training and investigative techniques, the Army said.

The soldiers were taken to the Army base’s Womack Army Medical Center for treatment, Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, which is based at Fort Bragg, said. Later, the Army said that soldiers were taken to multiple area hospitals.

At least one soldier was later transported to UNC Hospital, officials confirmed.

Dalida was a student in the Special Forces Engineer Course, officials said. Dalida joined the Army in Sept. 2006 and after basic and advanced training served in aviation units before attending Special Forces Assessment and Selection, officials said.