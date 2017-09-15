‘Bull City Stand Down’ provides services to homeless veterans

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Homeless veterans and those without many resources received help Friday at the Bull City Stand Down navigating the red tape that often blocks them from getting the tools they need.

The state counted the number of homeless people during the last week of January.

It found 931 homeless veterans statewide. That included 68 homeless veterans in Raleigh and Wake County, 72 in Durham and Durham County, and 41 in Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

Army veteran Dwight Caine felt right at home among a sea of service members.

He’s attended the annual Bull City Stand Down before.

“I’ve gotten housing. I’ve gotten financial help,” he said.

The National Guard Armory in Durham across from Durham County Memorial Stadium transformed into a vendor fair where veterans spoke with service providers about a number of resources that are available to them – everything from dental care to legal aid.

“There’s so much red tape for a veteran to get his benefits. So much red tape,” Caine said.

Veterans like Caine, who don’t drive, received free transportation to the one-stop shop where they make connections to help throughout the year.

“They’re here just for this day for those who aren’t able, maybe, to get to those places,” said Tamaira Johnson, co-chair of Bull City Stand Down.

Army veteran Dennis Johnson was among the estimated 300 attendees.

“They give you a blood pressure. You get showers. You get clothes. They even give you a free meal, which all helps out,” he said.

Johnson stays in transitional housing for homeless veterans in Durham and said he knows the value of the services offered here.

“Once you get homeless, it’s real hard to get back in to get some type of housing. Say you got evicted or something. Especially if you got evicted. If you don’t have these resources, you’re going to be homeless for a real long, long time,” he said.

He said he’s appreciative for the volunteers who come together to help out.

“We try to do what we can for them when we’re in and when we get out, it’s good to see that they want to reciprocate for us,” he said.