Firefighter caught pleasuring self in Garner Target parking lot, police say

By Published:
Anthony William Ladd (CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who identified himself as a Rocky Mount firefighter was charged with indecent exposure following an incident at a Garner Target store on Thursday.

Anthony William Ladd, of Selma, was seen masturbating in his car while parked at the Target located at 1040 Timber Drive in Garner, police said.

A woman coming out of the store saw Ladd pleasuring himself in his vehicle and called 911, Garner police said.

Police said Ladd identified himself as a Rocky Mount firefighter.

He was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21.

