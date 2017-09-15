Florida Irma evacuee needs help finding dog she lost in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Florida woman who fled to Raleigh to escape Hurricane Irma said she would stay until she finds her dog that went missing in the Riverside community of north Raleigh.

Karen Calcaño said she was under a mandatory evacuation at her home in Fort Lauderdale and came to Raleigh to stay with relatives.

Calcaño came up with her two rescue dogs, including Geordie, and her pet bird. Geordie is 15 years old and is deaf and needs medication.

Geordie got of the house Thursday night along the 5400 block of Keowee Way, Calcaño said.

Calcaño told CBS North Carolina that she has trouble sleeping knowing Geordie was lost and that he is like her child.

He was last seen wearing his thunder jacket. He had that on to help him deal with some of his anxiety increased by the trip from Florida, Calcaño said.

Calcaño said her family is coming in from outside of North Carolina to help with searching for Geordie.

Calcaño created a Facebook group called Bring Geordie Home to get the word out.