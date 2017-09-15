Goldsboro motel known for drug activity ordered to stop renting rooms

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A temporary restraining order has been served to a Goldsboro extended stay motel after ALE agents took part in an investigation into issues at the inn.

The temporary restraining order stops the Serena Inn, located at 708 Corporate Drive, from “renting any additional rooms, to cease any criminal activity, and to maintain the property in its current condition,” Goldsboro officials said.

CBS North Carolina has reported on several incidents at the Serena Inn including several drug arrests during the summer of 2016.

On July 1, 2016, three people were arrested after Goldsboro police said they were in the process of making meth in a room at the inn.

On Aug. 22, 2016, a months-long investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Goldsboro Police Department resulted in five people being arrested on drug charges at the inn.

Just three days after that bust, inspectors deemed the Serena Inn unsafe, leaving dozens scrambling to find new places to stay. Allen Anderson, Goldsboro’s chief building inspector, said in August there were electrical problems and fire violations, including a firm alarm system that didn’t work.

Anderson said inspectors warned management Aug. 10, 2016 about the issues and gave them more than the usual 10 days to fix the problems.

“We went back 13 days later and nothing was done,” Anderson said.

He said they could have shut the place down that night but he gave tenants three more days to move.

The temporary restraining order is scheduled to be discussed in Wayne County Court on Sept. 25.