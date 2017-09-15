Jose is a hurricane again, storm watches possible for NC coast on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center confirmed Friday afternoon that Tropical Storm Jose had once again grown into Hurricane Jose.

Jose is now a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph and higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles from its center.

About a week ago, Jose was a Cateogry 4 hurricane with winds of more than 150 mph, but it weakened as it meandered in the Atlantic, doing a loop-the-loop before heading toward the U.S.

The storm, which is currently 640 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, is moving northwest at 10 mph. The latest forecast tracks suggest it will moved north, paralleling the East Coast before nearing land in the vicinity of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

“Interests from North Carolina northward to New England on the east coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system,” officials at the National Weather Service wrote. “A Tropical Storm Watch may be needed for a portion of the coast of North Carolina on Saturday.”

The storm is expected to get strong Saturday, then start to weaken on Sunday.

By Monday or Tuesday, it will likely be 200 to 250 miles off the North Carolina coast.

The coast will see some higher surf, dangerous rip currents and possiblly some rain Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Central North Carolina will see little to no impact. Some rain along the I-95 corridor is possible Monday.