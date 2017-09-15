Judge allows rape convict to play college football

By Published:
Ma'Lik Richmond
FILE – In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Ma'Lik Richmond walks toward the victim and her family to apologize after he and co-defendant Trent Mays were found delinquent on rape and other charges during their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. Richmond sued Youngstown State University in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after the school allowed him to join the football team but then told him he couldn't play this season, after a female student circulated a petition asking that Richmond be kept off the team. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has decided that a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized Ohio case will be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson Thursday granted Ma’lik Richmond, of Steubenville, a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University, allowing him to play football for the next 14 days. She has scheduled a preliminary hearing for an injunction Sept. 28.

Richmond filed a federal lawsuit against the university Wednesday after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

Youngstown State attorneys spoke in court Thursday but declined further comment.

