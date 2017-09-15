NC man pleads guilty to recording video up woman’s skirt at gas station

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday to secretly filming up a woman’s skirt with a cell phone.

Michael Allen Bennett, 47, received a suspended sentence of nine to 20 months in prison, and was placed on supervised probation for 60 months in the Sex Offender Control Program. Bennett must serve an active sentence of three months in jail before he is released on probation.

On May 30, a woman standing in line at a gas station on Military Cutoff Road reportedly felt someone touch her buttocks, and saw a man leaning down behind her holding a cell phone. The man denied filming up her skirt when confronted, but investigators were able to identify Bennett as the culprit when reviewing the store’s surveillance video.

A forensic examination of Bennett’s cell phone revealed video of the victim, as well as multiple other videos of women who were unable to be identified.

“Thankfully, the images Mr. Bennett captured have been seized and will be destroyed after his sentence is complete,” said Connie Jordan, the prosecutor assigned to the case. “This type of behavior poses a danger to our community and leaves victims with feelings of intrusion and violation. When officers are not able to locate and seize the recordings, as they were able to in this case, victims rightfully fear their images being circulated on the internet.”

While on probation, Bennett is not allowed to possess any device capable of capturing someone’s image. He must also register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.