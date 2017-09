ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Rocky Mount are asking the public to help them locate Alexis Whitaker.

The 20-year-old was last seen September 3 in the area of the 1500 block of Winterberry Drive in Rocky Mount, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rocky Mount police described Whitaker as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 12 pounds.

More details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on her location to call them at (252) 972-1411.