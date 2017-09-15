NC reports first death from Hurricane Irma

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced Friday that one person has died in the state as a result of Hurricane Irma.

The death happened Tuesday in western North Carolina.

A Henderson County man succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator, officials said. His home was without electricity as a result of severe weather.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

“Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release.

Cooper reminded residents that generators come with important safety considerations.

“When the power goes out generators can be a lifesaver, but used without good ventilation generators can be deadly,” Cooper said in the release. “If you have a generator, please make sure you operate it safely.”

State officials wrote, “Generators, gas and charcoal grills and propane stoves should always be used outdoors and away from windows, doors and vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.”

More tips are available here.

