NC State to have 4 former QBs start Sunday in NFL

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State could be in elite company this weekend as it may have four former quarterbacks start in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the Indianapolis Colts plan to start Jacoby Brissett this weekend over week one starter Scott Tolzien. (Andrew Luck continues to recover from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder.)

If Brissett starts, he’ll join Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Mike Glennon as starting quarterbacks from the Wolfpack.

Sources: The #Colts are planning on starting QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday vs. #AZCardinals. Former starter Scott Tolzien goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2017

Brissett was traded just before the season started from the New England Patriots to the Colts.

Pack Pride reported others schools with four quarterback starters in a season were Miami with Jim Kelly, Vinny Testaverde, Bernie Kosar, Craig Erickson in 1993, Michigan with Tom Brady, Brian Griese, Drew Henson, John Navarrein 2004 and USC with Matt Cassel, Matt Leinart, Carson Palmer, Mark Sanchez had four in 2009.

Depsite the Pack’s success at finding NFL caliber quarterbacks, State has only enjoyed two 10+ win seasons since Rivers came to Raleigh in 2000.

In 2002, River led the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record with a 28-6 win over Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

Russell Wilson took the pack to the Champs Sports Bowl in 2010 where they thumped West Virginia 23-7.

Rivers and the LA Chargers host the Miami Dolphins while Glennon and the Bears travel to his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Russell Wilson and Seattle host San Francisco.

Brissett would face the Arizona Cardinals in his first start for the Colts.

All four teams, Chargers, Bears, Seahawks and Colts, lost in week one.