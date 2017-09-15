Nearly 2 million still without power across Florida

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WNCN) — Millions of people in Florida have gone nearly a week without power.

The deaths at a nursing home in Hollywood this week showed how dangerous that can be as temperatures climb above 90 degrees.

At the start of Friday, crews still had to restore power to about 1.8 million customers across Florida, down from a peak of 6.7 million earlier this week.

“Things are still chaotic around me. Two of our mobile home units lost everything,” said Yvonne Nolan, who lives in Pinellas County in the Tampa Bay area.

With the power still out for so many people, Pinellas County opened more than three dozen cooling centers, including a library in Pinellas Park.

“Now today I’m here working my regular 9 to 5 job,” said Anne Wiezycki. She hopes she’ll have power by the end of the week and maybe get a decent night’s sleep.

“That’s been terrible, absolutely terrible. In our house, we have one window that we can open,” she said.

Now that the storm has passed, the heat and humidity have returned, with temperatures forecast to hit 90 and above for the next week.

Helma Paes is 76 and says she’s struggled. She said she feels “washed out, kind of weakened at times.”

Eight people died at a nursing home in south Florida this week after the power went out. On Friday morning, 56 of the state’s 639 nursing homes still didn’t have power, according to a report by CBS.