North Carolina regulators take more time for pipeline review

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Environmental regulators in North Carolina say they need more information and more time to evaluate the water quality implications of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality sent a letter Thursday to developers of the proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. They asked for more information, including site-specific details on a restoration plan for all stream crossings, as they evaluate whether to issue a water quality permit.

A decision had previously been expected by Sept. 19.

Pipeline spokesman Aaron Ruby says requests for additional information are a common part of the regulatory process and the information will be provided promptly.

Opponents of the pipeline applauded the announcement, saying it will lead to more thorough review.

