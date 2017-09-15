Sampson County teen charged after leading police on chase

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have filed charges against a 13-year-old who they say led officers on a car chase at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The Sampson Independent reports Clinton police saw a car speeding on Sept. 6. Officers stopped the car and identified the driver as a local teenager.

While speaking with the teen, officers detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. The teen admitted to drinking, and he submitted to a breath sample, which a police report said tested positive for alcohol. During the stop, officers were notified that the boy’s parents had reported the car stolen.

The teen faces a juvenile petition which lists multiple charges, including driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle without a license.