Raleigh man intentionally set fire that burned duplex, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Raleigh man intentionally set a fire inside a duplex on Thursday, according to police and fire records.

According to a Raleigh Fire report, firefighters determined a fire at 628 Rawls Drive in Raleigh was intentionally set.

When firefighters arrived on scene around 10 a.m. on Thursday, they saw smoke showing from the home.

Fire crews had to force their way inside the building to extinguish the blaze, which was in a kitchen and bedroom.

While inside, firefighters noticed a window in the back bedroom was open and also that the front door was unlocked.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 1 p.m.

Raleigh Police on Friday arrested Mauricio Chichas-Rivera, of Generation Drive in Raleigh on arson charges.

He is also charged with felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation and more.

Chichas-Rivera is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center and has a court appearance set for Monday.