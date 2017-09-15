Toyota plows into Fayetteville KFC, 2 injured, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said two people were injured when an 80-year-old’s Toyota Avalon crashed through the wall of the KFC on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon.

Images showed the car had crashed through the wall near the restaurant’s door.

Police said the driver, Betsy Bailey, of the 5300 block of Philippi Church Road in Raeford, and a pedestrian, David Willaims, 63, of the 1500 block of Shaw Road in Fayetteville, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Bailey confused the gas for the brake, police said. The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk near the KFC, police said.

As of 3:30 p.m., no charges had been filed.