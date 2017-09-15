UK prime minister slaps down Trump’s bombing speculation

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Trump tweeted that the bombing was “another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Asked about Trump’s comments, May said “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

London police have declined to comment on Trump’s tweets.

A manhunt is on to find those behind the bombing that wounded 22 people on a Friday morning rush-hour subway train.

