UK prime minister slaps down Trump’s bombing speculation

By Published: Updated:
British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Trump tweeted that the bombing was “another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Asked about Trump’s comments, May said “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

London police have declined to comment on Trump’s tweets.

A manhunt is on to find those behind the bombing that wounded 22 people on a Friday morning rush-hour subway train.

RELATED: London Underground explosion a terrorist incident, police say; at least 22 injured

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s