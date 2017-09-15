Warm and mainly dry this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we reach the midpoint of September, normal highs have dropped to the lower 80s, so highs for the next week will be at or above normal with rain chances remaining very low. One reason the normal highs have dropped is because the days are getting shorter, the first day of fall is one week away from today.

Friday will be partly sunny with nothing more than a stray afternoon shower. Any shower would be brief and be mainly east of the Triangle. For Friday Night Blitz, high school football games should be pleasant, weather wise, with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday should be mostly to partly sunny and once again, a stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out, but for the most part, it will be a great day to be outside with highs about the same as Friday.

Sunday looks bright and dry, and that dry weather will last into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny, warm and dry. Lots of sunshine is expected next Wednesday and Thursday with highs remaining in the 80s.

In the tropics…Tropical Storm Jose is expected to become a hurricane again as it moves northwest through the Atlantic Ocean. The forecast track has the storm turning north and staying east of North Carolina and west of Bermuda next Monday and Tuesday. The forecast cone on the extreme western edge does include the Outer Banks, so Jose will still have to be watched closely.

Today will be partly sunny and warm with a stray afternoon shower possible. The high will be 84. Winds will be light out of the northwest. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be nearly calm.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with a stray afternoon shower possible. The high will be 83. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 84; winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 64.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 64.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 65.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continued warm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 65.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

