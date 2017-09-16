10-year-old girl, moped driver die in unrelated NC crashes less than an hour apart

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate deadly crashes that happened within an hour of each other in Beaufort County on Friday morning.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the first deadly wreck happened around 8:15 .m. on U.S. 264 Eastbound near Lizzard Slip Road in Washington.

WCTI reported a minivan was headed east on Highway 264 when it turned onto Lizzard Slip Road in front of a Jeep.

A 10-year-old girl in the minivan died, according to WCTI.

The second wreck happened on U.S. 17 in front of the Crisp RV Center between Washington and Chocowinity.

The second crash killed a 71-year-old man who was driving a moped and tried to make a U-turn on U.S. 17, but was hit by a Ford pickup, WCTI reported.

The call came in around 8:53 a.m.

Troopers are also investigating the deadly moped crash. There is no about other injuries in either crash.

— WNCT contributed to this report