DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women were seriously injured in a Durham hit-and-run incident on Saturday night, police said.

The collision happened just before 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street.

Police said that two women were crossing the street when they were hit by a car.

The car that hit the women, a burgundy Ford Taurus, fled the scene.

The women were taken to Duke Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the Taurus has front-end damage.