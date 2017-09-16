3 Morrisville homes robbed during break-ins Friday

Photo from Morrisville police

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are hoping that photos of a pickup truck will help them find suspects in three Morrisville home break-ins that happened Friday.

Photo from Morrisville police. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The incidents were reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Sutter Gate Lane along with the 300 block and the 400 block of Shakespeare Street, Morrisville police said.

In two incidents the back doors of homes were kicked in, while in one case a back window was broken.

The suspect is described as being between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with some facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood over his head, police said.

“The suspect fled on foot and jumped into the vehicle which appears to be a white over gold Ford F-250 King Rancher Edition, with a sunroof and temporary tags,” police said.

Please contact Morrisville Detective Ellerbe at 919-463-1653 or gellerbe@townofmorrisville.org with any information related to this incident. A CrimeStoppers reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

