DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot in Durham on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Meriwether Drive and Carver Street, according to Durham police.

The three men who were shot suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no suspect information available from police and no one was in custody as of 10 p.m.