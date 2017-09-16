5 rescued from capsized sport fishing boat at NC Outer Banks

OREGON INLET, N.C (WAVY/WNCN) – The Coast Guard rescued five people Saturday afternoon after a boat capsized on the Oregon Inlet Bar.

Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet was notified at 5 p.m. and launched a motor lifeboat. Upon arrival, the boat crew spotted the vessel capsized in 4 to 6 inch breaking seas, along with numerous pieces of debris in the water.

The crew spotted five people on board all huddled together, struggling to stay above water. The crew was able to get to the people to safety.

From Coast Guard photos it appears the boat that capsized, Synergy from Manteo, is a 54-foot Custom Carolina sport-fishing boat built by Gwaltney Boat Works in 1990, according to information from Synergy Sportfishing.

A Facebook page for Synergy Sportfishing lists the boat as a charter fishing vessel, which underwent a complete renovation in the Spring of 2017. 

The five people were transported back to the Station where Dare County EMS was awaiting to assist and transport to a local hospital.

 

