Deputies join search for Rocky Mount woman missing nearly 2 weeks

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:
Alexis Whitaker (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities have joined in the search for a young woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

On Friday, police in Rocky Mount asked the public to help them locate 20-year-old Alexis Whitaker.

Alexis Whitaker (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Whitaker was last seen around 1 a.m. on September 3 near her home along the 1500 block of Winterberry Drive in Rocky Mount, officials said.

Saturday morning, Nash County Sheriff’s Office said they were helping Rocky Mount police in the search for Whitaker.

“Local law enforcement officers are concerned for the welfare of Alexis Jaqua Whitaker,” officials said in a news release.

Rocky Mount police described Whitaker as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.  She has shoulder-length hair with braids and was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white T-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information on her location to call them at (252) 972-1411.

