NC mom wants answers in daughter’s 2015 disappearance

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — Since May 2015, Arlene Murin has lived what she calls a “roller coaster of emotions.”

“I think about her on a cold morning, when it snows, when it rains, when it floods. Where is she?”

Her 39-year-old daughter, Karen Rae Bosta, left their home in Perquimans County and never came back. Murin fears her daughter trusted the wrong person. She said Karen Bosta was her best friend and would never willingly put her through the anguish of the last two years.

“At first, I couldn’t walk into her room. I would open the door and I could smell her perfume and it made me feel peaceful,” Murin said.

Investigators said Karen Bosta was last seen leaving a Food Lion formerly located at North Broad Street and Coke Avenue in Edenton.

Through the help of missing persons advocate Debbie Manning, her family reached the North Carolina Governor’s office, which is now offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

“I hope it will bring some information because we have had other awards up, rewards up for information, but it has brought nothing,” Manning said.

Bosta’s mother believes someone out there has the information she’s desperate to hear.

“She wasn’t a gum wrapper that you throw away. You just don’t throw somebody away. It’s the most disrespectful thing that could ever be done and she was a good person and she did not deserve that. She deserves to be found,” Murin said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the $5,000 reward Wednesday, asking for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Bosta’s disappearance.

It was initially reported in 2015 that Bosta was last seen at a Walgreens in Edenton on May 30.

Call the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 if you have any information.