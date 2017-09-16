NC Outer Banks brace for heavy surf as Hurricane Jose lurks in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — Jose has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, but there is no current threat to land.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory that Jose had sustained winds of 80 mph and was located about 480 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 500 miles southwest of Bermuda. The storm was looping around in the Atlantic prior to this movement.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S. east coast.

These swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next several days in these areas.

The storm’s track is forecast to go northward Sunday into Monday.

In the Outer Banks, visitors tell WAVY they have some anxiety about the approaching storm on the heels of two monster storms, Harvey and Irma, down south.

John Eckes, from Kitty Hawk, says he’s been through several Category 1 hurricanes before and does not typically board up his house.

“It’s the Outer Banks,” he says. That’s what happens down here. You take your chances.”

Some computer models have Jose going straight for Boston after passing this region.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm.

Drew Pearson, emergency manager, says residents and visitors should stock up on any essentials and watch the forecast through Tuesday in case the storm track farther inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it’s forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.