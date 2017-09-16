Suspect shot while running from Durham police, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities reported a person was injured in a shooting while he was running from police on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was first reported as a “suspicious person call” around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Owen Street.

As police were on the way to the scene, they learned the male suspect had a weapon, officials said.

Just as officers arrived at the scene, the suspect tried to flee and ran toward Ashe Street, police said in a news release.

“While officers were in pursuit, he reached in his waistband and a loud sound resembling a gunshot was heard,” police said.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, according to officials. A gun was found at the scene that did not belong to Durham police, authorities said.

Also, police said no officers at the scene fired their weapons.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is not known.

The shooting is under investigation.