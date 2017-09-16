Tropical Depression 15 forms in Atlantic, could be hurricane by Monday

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) — A tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and the system is forecast to strengthen and brush by islands that were recently wrecked by Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that a tropical storm watch was in effect for the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

The hurricane center says the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Saturday. Forecasters also said hurricane conditions are possible within portions of Leeward Islands by Monday night.

RELATED: NC Outer Banks brace for heavy surf as Hurricane Jose lurks in Atlantic

The depression is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday night, weather forecasters said.

“These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides,” according to a statement from the National Hurricane Center.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Jose threatens to impact the Northeast part of the U.S. in the next few days, and Lee developed into a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that Lee had sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was about 655 miles (1055 kilometers) west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little change in strength is forecast over the next couple of days.

The death toll from Irma in the Caribbean was 38.