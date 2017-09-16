Warm week ahead, Jose stays offshore

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Mid-September is here and it will generally be warm and dry as we move toward the first official day of Fall, on Friday.

High pressure off to our northwest will keep skies mainly dry today, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out with the afternoon heating. Highs will be similar to Friday in the middle 80s. Our normal high this time of year is now 82. Highs will remain above normal for the next seven days. By the middle of the week highs will reach the upper 80s. On Thursday, a cold front will approach and a shower will be possible. Behind the front, on Friday, highs will fall back to the lower to middle 80s.

In the tropics…Jose grew to hurricane strength again and will be a Category One storm when it moves north on Monday and Tuesday staying away from North Carolina’s coast and west of Bermuda. Some beach erosion will be possible, along with higher than normal tides and dangerous rip currents. There will be slight risk of winds reaching tropical storm force along the Outer Banks on Monday and Tuesday; so a watch might have to be issued even though the storm track will stay out at sea.

This Afternoon will be partly sunny and warm with nothing more than a slight risk of a stray sh ower. The high will be 85. Winds will be northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Tonight will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of a stray afternoon shower. The high will be 84. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Saturday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a stray shower. The high will be 83; winds will be north 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 65.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 65.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny with an isolated PM shower possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 65. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 66.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82, after a morning low of 64.

