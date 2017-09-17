Car found, but no suspects detained after 2 women hurt in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police found the car they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two women Saturday night.

However, as of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody.

The collision happened just before 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street.

Police said that two women were crossing the street when they were hit by a car.

The car that hit the women, a burgundy Ford Taurus, fled the scene.

The women were taken to Duke Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the Taurus with front-end damage was later found abandoned. In

In video from the crash scene, it appears the Taurus was near the scene of the collision.