APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A young Apex couple managed to escape a house fire early Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at 8961 Willow Trace Court, which is in a neighborhood off Holly Springs Road near the Kraft Family YMCA.

No one was injured in the blaze, which appeared to heavily damage the home and its roof.

It’s not clear what started the fire.