How to prepare your home for a possible hurricane as the tropics heat up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re in the midst of hurricane season with multiple storms brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Most people in hurricane zones have an evacuation plan. They also may know what food they are going to keep stocked.

But what about your home?

The Brachman’s are no stranger to hurricanes.

“We were prepared, with food, water, lots of batteries, radio,” Patty Brachman of Raleigh said.

But what the Brachman’s didn’t know before Hurricane Fran they learned after. Fran took down thousands of trees across the state.

“We had all the trees taken away, taken down around the house and we replanted small, smaller type trees,” Brachman said.

“After a storm hits, it’s chaos,” Denise Dillander of A+ Tree Trimming Services said.

A + Tree Trimming said taking down trees that may be leaning and or rotting before a storm hits is important.

“Preventative maintenance is very important. A lot of people wait until the last minute when a storm is coming, go into panic mode,” Dillander said.

“It may save your house. It may save a life,” she added.

For those who don’t want to miss a beat, some suggest investing in a generator.

“After Harvey, the phones (would) ring off the hook,” said Michael Williams of E& W Electrical, LLC. “Generators take planning. You need to think about your needs.”

But while we’re not in the path of any hurricane at the moment, the Brachman’s said they’re prepared.

“Lessons learned. We take every hurricane seriously,” Patty Brachman said.

