Man suffers burns when cooking oil catches fire, damaging Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was injured when cooking oil ignited and started a kitchen fire in a home Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported in a single-story home at 9:41 p.m. at 2715 Crest Street, Durham Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said.

When fire crews arrived smoke was coming from the home.

Officials said that the kitchen fire spread to the living room and caused major damage to both areas.

“The cause of the fire was cooking oil that got too hot while being heated on the stove,” Iannuzzi said in a news release.

The man suffered burns on his hands and face, but was treated on the scene.

The home also sustained smoke damage. The occupant of the home is now displaced and is staying with relatives, Iannuzzi said.