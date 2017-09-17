Man dies, woman injured in crash near Fayetteville airport

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and a woman passenger was injured in a single-car crash near Fayetteville Regional Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The wreck was reported around 3:40 p.m. along Claude Lee Road between Snow Hill Road and Doc Bennett Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash which was the result of careless and reckless driving.

The crash happened when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which was heading north, crossed the center line, went off the road to the left, then went up an embankment and hit a pine tree, according to officials.

The car then flipped upside down and trapped the driver, a 43-year-old man from the Cumberland County area, who later died, troopers said.

The 36-year-old woman passenger was partially ejected because she was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The woman is at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is expected to recover.

.Names will not be released until family members are contacted by authorities.