Boy traveling with NC family for baseball tournament drowns in hotel pool

MORGANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A boy from the North Carolina mountains drowned in a pool in Morganton Saturday night while he was in town for a baseball tournament, WBTV reported.

The 6-year-old boy was staying with his Waynesville family at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Burkemont Avenue, according to the TV station.

The boy drowned in the hotel’s indoor pool between 9 and 10 p.m., the Morganton News-Herald reported.

It’s not clear which tournament the boy, who has several siblings, was possibly participating in, according to the newspaper.

No other details were available.

