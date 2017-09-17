Broken foot to force Panthers Greg Olsen to miss 1st game in 9 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Greg Olsen is about to miss significant playing time for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.

The Panthers’ three-time Pro Bowl tight end said he has a fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for a while.

The sturdy, reliable Olsen has not missed a game in the last nine seasons and has never missed a game due to injury.

“I haven’t missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it sucks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been,” said Olsen, who was in a boot after the game.

Olsen is the first NFL tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He felt “something pop” in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.