Officials warn of dangerous currents at NC Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY/AP) – Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are urging beach goers to use caution over the next several days because of life-threatening surf conditions associated with Hurricane Jose.

Park Superintendent David Hallac is asking people to stay out of the water until the high threat of rip currents, large swells, and windy conditions subside.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for much of the Outer Banks.

RELATED: 5 rescued from capsized sport fishing boat at NC Outer Banks

Officials say beach access ramps and routes may be impassable for several hours before and after high tide while Hurricane Jose is impacting the area.

Wind gusts around 40 mph are possible across the Outer Banks on Monday into Monday night as Jose passes between Bermuda and the Outer Banks.

MORE COVERAGE: Maps and more in Hurricane Central

Beach access ramp 72 on Ocracoke is flooded south of Shirley’s Lane, according to officials. Permitted off-road vehicles should use ramp 70 to access the south side of the island.

Additionally, areas south of beach access ramp 4, near the Oregon Inlet, may be inaccessible over the next several days.

Crews are salvaging a previously-capsized, but now grounded 54-foot sport fishing vessel on Bodie Island Spit.